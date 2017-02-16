Profound sadness at passing of legendary Tipperary South GAA Board stalwart

The passing of a stalwart figure of the South Tipperary GAA Board Tom Cusack has caused profound sadness in the GAA community.

Tributes have been paid to the long serving South Board officer who passed away on Wednesday evening at Waterford Regional Hospital.

“He was a marvellous man, a legendary figure in the GAA in the division. A man of great integrity and everybody had huge trust in him” said former south and county GAA chairman Sean Nugent.

Tom, who lived at Berkely Drive,Clonmel was a member and former player of the Fr.Sheehy’s club.He was from Ballyporeen.He was a long serving treasurer of the South Board and he was the serving treasurer of the South Tipperary GAA Centre.He was predeceased by his wife Kitty and is survived by his son Albert and daughter Marie.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Home ,Clonmel on Friday from 5pm to 7.30. Requiem Mass will take place at Ss.Peter& Paul’s Clonmel on Saturday at 1pm followed by burial at Shanrahan cemetery in Clogheen .