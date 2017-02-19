Roundabouts in Clonmel and Cahir will be sponsored

A design brief is being prepared for the engagement of a landscape architect to develop suitable planting proposals for the various roundabouts in Clonmel and Cahir that will be sponsored.

That was the message that District Administrator Paul Murray relayed to a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

He said that funding provided last year, together with funding made available this year would be sufficient to supplement the sponsorship and facilitate the enhancement of the roundabouts.

This would be one of a number of proposals in the 2017 Tidy Towns applications for Clonmel and Cahir.

Mr. Murray was responding to a request from Cllr. Michael Murphy, who had requested an update on the implementation of the scheme for the sponsorship of roundabouts at a number of locations in both towns.