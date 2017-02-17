Cycle will remember young dancer Sarah and support Down Syndrome Ireland

All cycling enthusiasts are invited to take part in Sarah's Cycle, which supports Down Syndrome Ireland and keeps alive the memory of the late Sarah Dillon.

The cycle will be held over two days on Saturday and Sunday week, February 25th and 26th.

The Saturday cycle travels from Clonmel to Kilkenny and back, with a choice of 100, 120 or 135 kilometres routes. There's also an option of lunch for €10.

The Saturday cycle travels from Clonmel to Carrick-on-Suir and back and will cover a distance of 65 kilometres.

Registration is free but voluntary donations to Down Syndrome Ireland will be greatly welcomed.

Registration on both days will be at the Clonmel Park Hotel at 9.15am and the cycle will start at 10am.

The daughter of Trisha McGrath and Brian Dillon from Ard Caoin, Clonmel, Sarah was just nine when she passed away at the Children's University Hospital in Temple Street, Dublin in April 2014.

Sarah was so full of life and loved to dance. She was a member of the On Your Toes Dance academy in Clonmel, winning many trophies, and she loved the costumes, the glitz and the sparkle of it all.

Sarah was so proud of herself having mastered the one-handed cartwheel. She also played football with Clonmel Town Football for All and was also a member of the Dolphin Swimming Club, Clonmel.

Sarah's Cycle is the traditional warm-up event for the Tour de Munster.

This year the four-day charity cycle takes place from Thursday 10th to Sunday 13th August, and will see 100 amateur cyclists cover over 600 kilometres around the six counties of Munster, raising funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland.

Through hard work and persistence, Paul Sheridan established Tour de Munster, with the initiative having had a life-changing impact on the lives of countless people through its fundraising efforts.

Since its inception it has raised approximately €2.4 million for its beneficiaries; and for Down Syndrome Ireland alone, the tour has raised almost €1.8 million.

Down Syndrome Ireland is a voluntary organisation whose main objective is to ensure that each individual has the opportunity to develop to their full potential.

The services provided include speech and language therapy, occupational and fitness therapy, art therapy, cookery classes and a host of supports for members and their families.

This all takes funding and through the great work of the Tour de Munster cyclists more people are helped in a practical way.