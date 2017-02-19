River Dance comes to Comeragh College

Comeragh College's 1st and 3rd year students danced along with stars from the famous "River Dance" show during their visit to the school last week.

Dance Instructors Joey Comerford and Lori Hall, who have danced in 37 countries on their River Dance tours, guided the students through the powerful rhythmic steps of these exceptional dances.

The Swords-based Dance Hall Academy tutors had a wonderful rapport with the students and their visit was a fun part of the Junior Cert School Programme.