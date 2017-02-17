Mayor of Comeraghs campaign in full swing with wedding drama and a teddy bears picnic

H undreds flocked to witness a wedding with a difference at Carrick-on-Suir's Carraig Hotel last Saturday night where a crazy jilted lover objected to the nuptials and a pregnant bridesmaid went into labour just after the happy couple said "I do".

Ryan Roche and Katie O'Hanlon were the hapless bride and groom caught up in the wedding from hell.

But it was all for a good cause - the Mayor of the Comeragh's campaign that is raising funds for the proposed Rathgormack/ Clonea all-weather multi-games amenity ground.

Ryan from Clondonnell Rathgormack, is one of three candidates vying for the Mayor of the Comeraghs chains of office and his 1970s themed mock wedding was a huge fundraising success as well as priceless entertainment.

The event featured a psychedelically costumed wedding party of groomsmen and bridesmaids.

One of Ryan's mayoral rivals, Tony Bolger, made a special guest appearance to object to the marriage while Tony's wife Pat, who is well known to Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society fans, gamely played the role of the Australian vicar.

The Carraig Hotel's function room was packed to capacity for the mock wedding and Ryan reported that 360 tickets were sold for the event at €20-a-head. Ryan thanked all who helped him organise the event and everyone who supported it.

"It was a great night and the support we received from the community was unreal," Ryan told The Nationalist. "An awful lot of work went into coming up with the story and rehearsing. All the lads involved were excellent and I think we just about pulled it off."

There is still a month to go in the mayoral race and Ryan's rivals Tony Bolger and Raymond Connolly and their committees are also hard at work fundraising.

A large crowd of young boys and girls enjoyed the Teddy Bear's Picnic event organised by the Tony Bolger mayoral campaign at the village's Community & Hiking Centre on Sunday afternoon. Children brought along their broken teddies to be mended by the teddy doctor and enjoyed a range of fun activites including face painting, play doh, biscuit decorating and story telling.

Tony said they were delighted with the turnout for the Teddy Bear's picnic and thanked the local community for their ongoing support.

Over the coming weeks, Tony is organising a coffee morning and cake sale in Rathgormack Community Centre after 10am Mass on Sunday, February 29, a fashion show in the Carraig Hotel on Friday, March 3 at 7.30pm and Health Check morning run by Mick Norris at Rathgormack Community Centre on Sunday, March 5 at 10am. He is also running a raffle with a weekend hotel break as the top prize.

Raymond Connolly, who got his mayoral campaign off to a flying start by organising a massive tractor parade before Christmas, is also running a raffle.

Tickets cost €20 and the top prize is €1000 cash, second prize is €500 and 3rd and 4th prizes is €200. The raffle draw takes place in Maudie Kennedy's Pub in Rathgormack on March 11.

Log onto the Mayor of the Comeraghs Facebook page for further details on upcoming fundraising events.