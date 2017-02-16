Fethard grandparents go back to school for a day

Holy Trinity National School, Fethard welcomed over 170 grandparents and grandfriends to the school.

It was a really wonderful day for all.

It began with a prayer service, led by Fr. Tom Breen. Following this the grandparents and grandfriends visited all the classrooms.

They were treated to drumming and singing and many gave an insight into what school was like when they were young.

Grandparents were having a great time.

There were quizzes – “Are you Smarter than your Grandparents?” and questionnaires and following this, the Parents’ Association helped to provide some much needed refreshments for all the grandparents and grandfriends. Everyone loved the day and many thanks to all the grandparents and grandfriends who attended and to the Parents’ Association who helped out in such a big way on the day.

Beautiful refreshments were provided for all the visitors.