Parking restrictions in Carrick-on-Suir town centre during Pill Rd. closure

There will be parking restrictions in Carrick-on-Suir town centre and the Co. Council will operate a zero tolerance policy on illegal parking during the closure of the N24 Pill Road for more than four days next week to facilitate the replacement of a rail bridge.

The temporary closure of the road while Iarnród Éireann is heightening the Pill Road Rail Bridge will take place during the schools mid-term break between 8pm on Wednesday, February 22 and 8am on Monday, February 27, when there will be less traffic on the road.

Street parking will be banned on New Street as it's one of the main traffic diversion routes and parking restrictions will be in place on parts of Main Street at the junction with Dillon Bridge and around the Westgate area for the duration of the Pill Road closure.

Vehicles will be allowed park for free in the Council's New Street Car Park opposite the Town Hall to reduce the amount of parked vehicles on the town centre's streets.

The Council's clampdown on illegal parking will particularly focus on Main Street and Sean Kelly Square where a lot of extra traffic will be passing through due to the road diversions.

Businesses along the diversion routes have been advised to avoid deliveries of supplies during the days the Pill Road is closed to help prevent traffic congestion. If that is not possible, businesses are being urged to work with delivery companies to ensure they do not have to double park.

Co. Council Acting Senior Roads Engineer Willie Corby said the Council has arranged with the Garda Siochana to have extra gardai on traffic duty in the town during the Pill Road closure to ensure the free flow of traffic through the streets.

Road Diversions during Pill Road closure

1. Traffic travelling from Carrick-on-Suir town centre towards Ballylynch/Tinvane area of Carrick-on-Suir and towards Piltown/Mooncoin will be diverted from the N24 onto New Street Carrick-on-Suir and across Dillon Bridge and will then follow the R680 (Portlaw Road) to Fiddown Bridge to rejoin the N24 at Fiddown Co.Kilkenny.

2. Traffic travelling from Ballylynch/Tinvane area of Carrick-on- Suir and from Piltown and Mooncoin will be diverted off the N24 at Fiddown and across Fiddown Bridge onto the R680 towards Carrick-on-Suir and then across Dillon Bridge onto Main Street Carrick-on-Suir to rejoin the N24 at O’Mahoney Avenue, mini-roundabout in the town.

3. Diversion routes using the Regional Road R680 to cater for heavy vehicles will be clearly sign-posted. Other routes using local roads will be available, but will not be signposted.