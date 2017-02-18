Shock at sudden death of Cahir student Grainne O'Donnell

The community of Cahir is in mourning this weekend as it bids farewell to a vibrant and beautiful young woman.

Grainne O'Donnell, who was just 20, passed away last Thursday, at Cork University Hospital. Grainne had contracted meningitis.

The daughter of Maria and Colm O'Donnell, from Clonmore South, Cahir, Grainne was an Arts student at UCC.

She will be deeply missed by her mam and dad, sister Kate, brothers Eoin, Brian and Kieran, sister-in-law Emma, brother-in-law Brian, niece, nephew, grandparents, aunts, uncles, family and her friends.

Grainne will be reposing at her home on Saturday from 3pm to 7pm. Her funeral will take place tomorrow (Sunday) at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Hope Foundation.

UCC has issued a statement saying it offers its condolences to Grainne’s family, friends and classmates, and the college has distributed information about meningitis to all students.