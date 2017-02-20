Minister Finian McGrath on visit to Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel

Scoil Aonghusa Special School in Cashel welcomed Minister of State at the Departments of Social Protection, Justice & Equality and Health with special responsibility for Disabilities Finian McGrath and Michael Lowry TD to the school.

After a tour of the school with the Principal Siobhan Keyes Ryan and members of staff, the group sat down to look at plans of the proposed new build at ScoilAonghusa.

As a result of a very kind donation of one acre of land by the very generous O'Connor Julian Veterinary Clinic, Scoil Aonghusa are now in the process of building six new classrooms and a sports hall subject to the availability of funding.

Minister Finian McGrath and Michael Lowry TD with staff and pupils during his visit to Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel.

It was clear to Minister McGrath that the need for the new build was evident and he gave a positive response to the plans.

The pupils, staff and parents of Scoil Aonghusa would once again like to thank Minister McGrath and Michael Lowry TD for taking time out of their busy schedules to visit our school.