Severe overcrowding at South Tipperary General Hospital

Management at South Tipperary General Hospital have appealed to the public to only attend in the case of genuine emergency because of severe overcrowding.

In a statement issued on Monday morning the HSE warned the public about long delays for the ED service because of the significant demand for services.

The following statement was issued by the HSE this morning - “The Emergency Department (ED) at South Tipperary General Hospital (STGH) is currently experiencing an increase in presentations resulting in severe overcrowding . Management at the hospital is appealing to members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, please attend your GP .

Unfortunately there will be long delays for patients attending the ED as the demand for the service continues to be significant, however STGH wishes to reassure people, that while the hospital is extremely busy, patients are being seen and cared for appropriately.”

The management at STGH apologised for any inconvenience caused.