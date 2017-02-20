Cashel couple win dream honeymoon!

Aine Gallahue and Kevin McRory from Cashel in County Tipperary were the lucky couple to win a fantastic honeymoon at a top Wedding Expo yesterday!

The Beat 102-103 Wedding Day Expo took place at the Hub in Kilkenny on Sunday, February 19, with over 1500 people in attendance.

This is the fifth year of the annual event at The Hub in Kilkenny which showcased almost 100 exhibitors to hundreds of couples who are getting married in the near future

The fantastic honeymoon to Las Vegas was given away thanks to Tullys Travel Carlow and Newbridge.

Aine and Kenvin will be jetting off for six nights to the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas!

The Wedding Day will return to Kilkenny in 2018.