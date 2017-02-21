Clonmel man 'tweets for Ireland'

An online Twitter feed that brings the authentic voices of Ireland to the world is being curated by a Clonmel man this week.

Barry Purcell is tweeting from the @Ireland Twitter account, which features a different person every week.

Since taking ‘control’ of the account yesterday (Monday) morning Barry has brought the world some lovely images of Clonmel and has been tweeting about life in an Irish town.

Barry’s grandfather was editor of The Nationalist, Willie Darmody, and his parents ran a jewellery business in the town for many years.

The @Ireland Twitter account rotates each week with a new voice introduced every Monday morning. As the Ireland of today is not confined to the island of Ireland, the varied voices of @Ireland come from Ireland and across the world.

Started in March 2012 and inspired by the @Sweden project, @Ireland is based around the idea that a single voice cannot represent a country. By sharing people's experiences and lives with the world, project custodians WorldIrish believe @Ireland can help to further connect Ireland to the world and the world to Ireland through the different voices that curate the account each week.

People can apply to be the voice of @Ireland for a week or can nominate a person they believe could represent Ireland. Find out more at the Irish Central website.