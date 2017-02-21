Two Tipp restaurants make 'Best in Ireland' guide

Two restaurants in Tipperary have been named in a prestigious guide to the top eateries in Ireland.

Chez Hans in Cashel and The Old Convent in Clogheen have retained their places in the 100 Best Restaurants guide compiled by John and Sally McKenna.

Both the restaurants have been honoured by the restaurant critics for several years now and are a firm favourite with local diners.

Being included in this year’s guide is all the more impressive as there have been what the McKenna’s call “a tsunami” of new restaurant openings and considering some of Ireland’s ‘top’ restaurants have not made this year’s list – including House at the Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore and Ireland’s only two-star Michelin restaurant Patrick Gilbaud in Dublin.