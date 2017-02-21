MAMILs, kids on scooters... has the way Tipperary travels changed?

Have people in Tipperary changed how they travel to work, school or other activities?

That’s that big question we are about to be asked in the 2017 Households Travel Survey as 360 households across the county are invite to take part.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has announced the start of their National Household Travel Survey 2017 which will collect information on travel patterns of the Irish public, targeting over 6000 households from all over Ireland.

10,000 travel diaries will be collected in total nationwide.

Barry Colleary, Head of Transport Modelling and NTA Spokesperson said: “The Household Travel survey, currently being carried out by Amárach Research, will generate over 10,000 individual 3 day travel diaries from the four corners of Ireland, including Tipperary, from people of all ages and lifestyles.”

“We are asking that the Tipperary families selected for the survey engage with Amárach and the NTA to help us complete the travel diaries. We need this data so that we can better understand people’s current modes of transport and the infrastructure required in Tipperary for the future. The Household Travel Survey is the equivalent of the census in terms collecting vital travel information.”

The Household Travel Survey will reveal on how travel patterns have changed since the last Household Travel Survey in 2012 and it will answer questions like:

• Have you changed your travel behaviour as the economy moved from recession into economic recovery?

• Are more Tipperary children using scooters or bikes to travel to school than in 2012?

• With traffic congestion increasing, have you started using a bike on a daily basis as a main form of transport? Are you using one of the “bike schemes” in Tipperary?

• With fitness and health on everyone’s agenda, are you or your family walking to school or work more than in 2012?

• Is the car still the dominant mode of transport in Co. Tipperary?

• Are you making more short trips by walking or cycling?

Tipperary households being surveyed will receive an initial letter from the Amárach Research informing them that they have been selected to partake in this survey, which is running over the next 8-10 weeks.

They will then receive a house visit from an Amárach representative who will advise on how to complete the travel diary and make arrangements to collect the information at a convenient time some days later.

The Amárach representative will be available to help the householder with any of the documentation, all of which is designed for ease of use.

Participation in the survey is voluntary. The data collected will remain confidential and anonymised as it will be presented in aggregate format.

Highlights of the 2012 Household Travel survey

• There were 12 million trips made across the country as a whole on an average weekday.

• 7 people in 10 said they used a car most often for day to day journeys.

• Over half of all daily trips were less than 3km in length, and over half of these short trips were made by car.

• Almost 40% of all trips to school / college were less than 2km in length and almost half of these short trips were made by car.

• One person in seven said walking was the mode of transport they used most often.

• 3% of people said that cycling was the mode they used most often.

Barry Colleary from the NTA concluded: “We’ll publish the results of this survey later this year and we want to thank all theTipperary householders who will participate in this important work. Generating data on transport use is essential to the NTA’s role in strategic planning of transport and in the development of an integrated, accessible public transport network.”