Miriam O'Callaghan to host fashion show

Place 4U community centre in Gladstone Street, Clonmel is holding a fashion show that will be hosted by RTE broadcaster Miriam O'Callaghan at Hotel Minella on Wednesday, April 5th.

The event will showcase the exclusive Brown Thomas Cork spring-summer collection.

The night will begin with a champagne reception at 7pm and the show will get underway at 7.45.

Entertainment will be provided by the acclaimed Two and a Half Tenors and some very attractive prizes will be on offer.

Tickets at €50 each are available from Place 4U, tel. 087-4407935; Marian's, O'Connell Street at 052-6123813; and The Butter Market Café, 052-61-87876.

There is unreserved seating and all proceeds will be donated to Place 4U.