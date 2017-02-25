Daffodil Day launch Today!

The members of the Clonmel Daffodil Day committee will hold a coffee morning in the Clonmel Greyhound Stadium on this Saturday, February 25th at 10.30am to launch their fundraising drive for the year.

Essential services funded by Daffodil Day include Patient Care and Support, the Volunteer Driver Service, Cancer Research and the Night Nursing Service.

Home baking can be enjoyed at the launch and a friendly welcome is guaranteed.

Please come along and bring a friend or two to support this worthy cause.