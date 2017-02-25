Dana to sing at St. Mary's Church

Eurovision winner and former MEP Dana Rosemary Scallon will sing at St. Mary's Church in Irishtown, Clonmel during a Family and Youth Evening of Eucharistic Adoration at 7pm next Monday evening February 27th.

She will be part of the team with Fr. Jim Kelleher, a priest from Texas who's visiting St. Mary's parish on Saturday and Sunday, February 25th and 26th.

Fr. Jim, the founder of the worldwide Eucharistic Family Rosary Crusade, is promoting the cause of the late Fr. Patrick Peyton, also known as the Rosary Priest, and hopes to establish what he terms a Global Living Rosary.