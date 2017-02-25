BREAKING: Carrick on Suir N24 to reopen this afternoon

The main Waterford to Limerick road through Carrick on Suir is to reopen this afternoon (Saturday) two days ahead of schedule.

Works to put a new railway bridge in place on the Pill Road have been completed ahead of schedule according to local councillor David Dunne.

Diversions have been in place since last Wednesday (February 22) and the road was expected to remain closed until next Monday morning at 8am.

Cllr Dunne announced the good news on his Facebook page today.

"The N24 road at the railway bridge in Carrick is expected to be back open at 3 o'clock today.

"Thanks to all who worked so hard to get this job done ahead of time also for everyone's patience while the work was being done."

There were road diversions around the town and parking restrictions in town while the N24 remained closed. There was praise for the traffic management plan at last week's meeting of Carrick on Suir Municipal District Council.

The bridge was lowered in to place in the early hours of last Thursday morning.