BREAKING: Bus Eireann to close Clonmel - Dublin route from March 12

Bus Eireann is to end it’s Clonmel to Dublin Expressway service from March 12.

The transport company is to begin cutbacks from next Monday, March 6. The X7 Clonmel to Dublin route will be the first to be shut down.

The board of Bus Eireann met today (Monday) and following the Acting Chief Executive Ray Hernan said the company will begin to implement cost saving measures from Monday, March 6.

The National Bus and Railworkers Union (NBRU) has announced it will start an all-out strike from next Monday.

The two other routes to be closed will be Athlone to Westport from April 16 and Dublin to Derry from May 28.

A public meeting on the matter is scheduled to be held by the NBRU in Clonmel this Thursday, March 2, in the Clonmel Park Hotel, at 8pm.

The X7 Dublin to Clonmel route currently operates eight services daily.

The strike will not affect school bus services.

Mr Hernan said a review of all 'structures' will be finalised by the end of March and acknowledged it will result in some job losses. He said difficult decision were being taken to safeguard the company's future. Bus Eireann will be insolvent by May if current loses continue, the company say.

NBRU General Secretary Dermot O'Leary has appealed for the company to return to the Workplace Relations Commission for talks.