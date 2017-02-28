BREAKING: House near Clonmel being searched in connection with murder investigation

A house near Clonmel is being searched by Gardaí in connection with a murder investigation in County Waterford.

90 year-old Paddy Lyons was found dead at his home in Loughreagh, Ballysaggart, near Lismore, last Saturday evening.

A post mortem examination revealed that he had been murdered.

A man is his 20s was arrested in the Tipperary area, shortly after 5pm yesterday afternoon, in connection with the investigation.

He is currently being detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, which allows Gardaí to detain him without charge for up to 24 hours.

A house on the outskirts of Clonmel, in the Laganore area on the main road from the town to Waterford, was cordoned off on Monday evening.

Gardaí are continuing to search the house and grounds today.

A spokesperson at the Garda press office in Dublin confirmed that it was an operational search as part of an ongoing investigation.

Gardaí in Dungarvan are continuing to appeal for any witnesses into the murder of Paddy Lyons to contact them on 058-48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800- 666111 or any Garda station.