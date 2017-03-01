Man due in court over murder in Waterford

A man is due in court later this morning in connection with the murder of an elderly man in Co. Waterford.

The man in his 20s will be charged at Dungarvan District Court.

90 year-old Paddy Lyons was found dead at his home in Loughreagh, Ballysaggart, near Lismore, last Saturday.

His body was found by a neighbour who also acted as a home help for Mr. Lyons.

A post mortem examination revealed that he had been murdered.

