A Clonmel man has been charged with the murder of 90 year-old Paddy Lyons.

Ross Outram (26), with an address of Waterford Road, Clonmel, was charged with murdering Paddy Lyons at Ballysaggart, Co Waterford, before Dungarvan District Court this morning (Wednesday).

He has been remanded in custody to Dungarvan court next Thursday.

Paddy Lyons RIP

