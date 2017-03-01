Sharp drop in new car registrations in Tipperary so far this year

10% less new cars have been registered in Tipperary so far this year when compared with last year, according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Last year 1,868 new cars were registered in the county during the first two months of the year. So far in 2017 that figure is 1,675 – a drop of 10.33%.

SIMI released figures for the year to date on Wednesday, March 1. Official statistics for the month of February show that nationally new car registrations were down -21% (17,128) compared to the same month in 2016 (21,573). With the total new car registrations for 2017 down -8% (56,110) on the same period last year (61,295).

Facts & Figures

• New car sales year to date (2017) 56,110 V (2016) 61,295 -8.46%

• New car sales total February (2017) 17,128 V (2016) 21,573 -20.6%

• 5 Top Selling Makes for the Year 2017: 1. Toyota, 2. Hyundai, 3. Ford, 4. Volkswagen,5. Nissan

• 5 Top Selling Models for the Year 2017: 1. Hyundai Tucson 2. Nissan Qashqai 3. Ford Focus 4. Skoda Octavia 5. Volkswagen Golf

• Light Commercial Vehicles sales year to date (2017) 8,869 (2016) 10,012 -11.42%

• Light Commercial Vehicles sales total February (2017) 2,504 v (2016) 3,457 -27.5%

• Heavy Goods Vehicle total sales year to date (2017) 727 v (2016) 745 -2.42%

• Heavy Goods Vehicle sales total February (2017)271 v (2016) 258 +5.04%

Commenting on the figures Alan Nolan SIMI Director General said “We have been anticipating lower numbers in February compared to 2016, with Brexit continuing to impact on used vehicle imports, with fewer working days this year and with less hire-drive cars because of a later Easter but these numbers are somewhat poorer than we had hoped.