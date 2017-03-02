Man killed in crash on Tipperary road

A man has died following a multi-vehicle collision on a Tipperary road.

The accident happened last night (Wednesday) on the M7 Dublin to Limerick motorway at Ballyfinnan Newport, between the junctions for Birdhill and Castletroy, at around 8pm.

Weather conditions are thought to have been bad at the time.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital in Limerick.

The southbound lane of the M7 remained closed for some time to allow garcia conduct their investigation.

Any witness to the incident are asked to contact gardai.

More on this story later in the day....