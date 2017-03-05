Businesses urged 'fly the flag' for St Patrick's Day

The Cashel St. Patrick’s Parade committee will be starting their business and pub collections this week.

The much needed fundraising drive will go towards the cost of insuring the event, providing the necessary services, with any surplus going into the annual prize fund.

Committee Chair Sean Laffey said that apart from the insurance costs, all their other spending, whether it is in providing the PA, refreshments for the volunteers and prize money for the entrants, it all stays in the community. “We estimate that for every euro we get in as a donation, around 85 cent goes straight back into the town.” He said.

This year as a token of the committee’s appreciation of the support from the town’s businesses, all those who sponsor the parade will be given a tri-colour flag to display on or in their premises. “We’d love to have the town decked out in flags from Ladys Well right down to Boher Clough” Sean said.