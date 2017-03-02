Man killed in fatal M7 crash named

The man who died in a car crash on the M7 motorway near Birdhill last night (Wednesday) has been named.

He was respected businessman Padhraic Moran, from Corbally in Limerick.

A native of Kerry it is believed he had strong family links to Thurles.

The tragic accident happened on the M7 motorway at 7.40pm, between Junction 27 (Birdhill) and Junction 28 (Castletroy).

Gardai in Nenagh are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash and are asking any witnesses to contact them on (067) 50450