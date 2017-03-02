Cashel Palace renovation to include new town park

A three-acre town park, the reinstatement of the famed Bishop’s Walk and the creation of more than 100 jobs is just some of the good news for Cashel with the renovation and reopening of the Cashel Palace Hotel.

Neighbours, the local business community and local representatives were invited to meet the architects and designers today (Thursday) in the Cashel Palace itself, where the architects’ plans and artists’ impressions of what the stunning finished hotel will look like were in display.

The renovated hotel will have 60 bedrooms, a new function room, a spa area and landscaped gardens.

An expert, international project team, sensitive to the heritage of the building, have been engaged to oversee the work.

The magnificent fireplace in the Bolton Wing will be restored, all original stone walls will be preserved and incorporated into the design and landscaping will include the preservation of the very old mulberry trees in the garden as well as re-establish the tradition of introduction new tree species to the gardens.

On completion, the hotel will employ 100 staff, 40 full time, while the construction phase will also see 100 people working on the project for 18 to 24 months after planning permission is granted. The planning application will be submitted this month.

The Cashel Palace Hotel closed in 2014 and was acquired by Trevester Ltd, a joint venture between the Magnier Family and a group of international investors, in late 2015.

The group also acquired Mikey Ryan’s pub which will be an integral part of the overall plan for the site. Renovation works have already begun on the popular pub and it’s due to reopen this summer.

It is hoped to open the hotel in late 2019.

You can see the plans and artists’ impressions as well as a full description of the project plans in The Nationalist on sale next Wednesday, March 8.