Shula and Anne win All-Ireland bridge trophy

Congratulations to Shula McCarthy and Anne Prendergast, who won the All-Ireland bridge trophy in the novice section at Carrickmacross on February 18th.

Well done also to Mairead O'Donnell and Carol Moore, who were the best Intermediate pair in a competition there on the same weekend.

Congratulations to husband and wife team, Willie and Kay O'Brien, who are this year's club champions of The '66 Bridge Club; and to Bernie Tucker, who won the best individual award in The Comeragh Bridge Club.

Both competitions were run over four weeks.

A gala night of bridge will take place at Clonmel Bridge Centre on Friday,10th March. All money raised will be split between Daffodil Day and St. Vincent de Paul. This event is open to every club in the locality and everyone is asked to be seated by 7.15 pm. The Bridge Centre committee is donating some wonderful prizes.

All attending the training day at The Bridge Centre on this Saturday, 4th March, should be seated by 10.45am for the classes to begin at 11am.

Comeragh Bridge Club

16th February, 1st Nett, Anne and Jarlath Harte. 1st Gross, Antone Phelan and Yvonne Roche.

Monday Morning Bridge

20th February, North/South, Michael O'Donnell and Mairead O'Toole. East/West, Patricia and Tom Galvin.

66 Bridge Club

21st February, 1st Nett, Breda O'Donnell and Jo Phelan.1st Gross, Dan Walsh and Sean O'Flaherty.

2015 Bridge Club

Tuesday February 21st, 1st Nett, Michael O'Donnell and Tony O'Brien. 1st Gross, Ann Condon and Angela Quinlivan. 2nd Nett, Gemma Murphy and Sylvia O'Sullivan. 2nd Gross, Mairead O'Toole and John Byrne. 3rd Nett, Catherine O'Byrne Casey and Helen Gale. 3rd Gross, Collette Moore and Nancy Barry.

52 Bridge Club

February 8th, 1st Gross, Jarlath Harte and Mary Clancy. 2nd Gross, Anne Harte and Imelda McGrath.1st Nett, Catherine McGuinness and Deirdre Murphy. February 15th, 1st Gross, Ken Harris and Norma Fitzgerald. 2nd Gross, Ned O'Shea and Madge Carroll. 1st Nett, Victor Quinlan and Mary Fitzgerald. February 22nd, 1st Gross, Martin Nolan and Nellie Nugent. 2nd Gross, Rita Morrissey and Madge Carroll. 1st Nett, Deirdre Murphy and Kathleen Blackwell. 2nd Nett, Victor Quinlan and Lecia Callaghan.