Another successful year for athletics team

It's been another very successful year for the St. Michael's Girls' Athletics Team.

County Tipperary Primary Schools Cross Country Championships:

Thurles, September 2016

5th and 6th Class Major schools - Individual Gold Medal winner - Niamh Sharpe 6th Class. Individual Bronze medal - Keah Morrissey. 6th Class

Team event: Silver medalists - St. Michael's Girls' National School, Tipperary.

Primary Schools Cross Country Championships in Clonmel - October 2016

3rd and 4th Class Major Schools: Team event - 2nd Place (Silver)

Individual Silver Medalist - Adrijana Zemeckyte 4th Class

5th and 6th Class Major Schools: Team event - 2nd Place

Individual Silver medalist - Niamh Sharpe 6th Class