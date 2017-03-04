Another successful year for athletics team

St. Michael's Girls National School

Another successful year for athletics team

It's been another very successful year for the St. Michael's Girls' Athletics Team.

County Tipperary Primary Schools Cross Country Championships:

Thurles, September 2016

5th and 6th Class Major schools - Individual Gold Medal winner - Niamh Sharpe 6th Class. Individual Bronze medal - Keah Morrissey. 6th Class

Team event: Silver medalists - St. Michael's Girls' National School, Tipperary.

Primary Schools Cross Country Championships in Clonmel - October 2016

3rd and 4th Class Major Schools: Team event - 2nd Place (Silver)

Individual Silver Medalist - Adrijana Zemeckyte 4th Class

5th and 6th Class Major Schools: Team event - 2nd Place

Individual Silver medalist - Niamh Sharpe 6th Class