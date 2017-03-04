Another successful year for athletics team
St. Michael's Girls National School
It's been another very successful year for the St. Michael's Girls' Athletics Team.
County Tipperary Primary Schools Cross Country Championships:
Thurles, September 2016
5th and 6th Class Major schools - Individual Gold Medal winner - Niamh Sharpe 6th Class. Individual Bronze medal - Keah Morrissey. 6th Class
Team event: Silver medalists - St. Michael's Girls' National School, Tipperary.
Primary Schools Cross Country Championships in Clonmel - October 2016
3rd and 4th Class Major Schools: Team event - 2nd Place (Silver)
Individual Silver Medalist - Adrijana Zemeckyte 4th Class
5th and 6th Class Major Schools: Team event - 2nd Place
Individual Silver medalist - Niamh Sharpe 6th Class
