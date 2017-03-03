Big Top to host Strictly Come Dancing fundraiser

The town is gearing up for a massive Strictly Come Dancing event.

Dancing couples wishing to be crowned the Strictly Come Dancing kingpins of Tipperary town have been putting in huge preparation for the dance off.

The event will be hosted by Arravale Rovers this Friday March 3rd at 7.45 in Sean Treacy Park in the Fossett Circus big top.

This is the club's main fundraiser for the year.

Tickets for Strictly Come Dancing sold out weeks ago .

. The big top will have a full bar licence, MCs The two Johnnies, celebrity judges followed by music by Two and half men.

Among the dancers taking part are - Timmy Dalton and Lisa O’Halloran Crowe, Johnny Ryan and Katie Lonergan, Cormac Maher and Sadhbh Donovan, Paddy Maher and Dolores Bourke, Maurice Smith and Martina Byrne, Brendan Crowe and Elaine Fitzpatrick, Donie Ryan and Clár Ní Dhuibhir, Mikey O’Dwyer and Bridget Keogh, Tadhg O’Connor and Niamh Richardson, Paddy Delaney and Helen Norris Cremins, Shane Leahy and Shelly Lowry, Anthony Crosse and Sandra Gleeson, Larry Creamer and Julie Walsh, Willie Dillon and Joan Buckley.