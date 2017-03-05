Clerihan NS honours Fr Ailbe O Bric

Pictured above: Fr O Bric with the staff of Clerihan NS.

The staff of Clerihan NS came together on Friday February 19th to thank and honour Fr. Ailbe O Bric who recently stepped down as Chairperson of the Board of Management for the school.

Fr. Ailbe has been a very active member of the school community since he came to the parish 16 years ago. His love of Irish and music have permeated the ethos of the school.

A keen golfer he understands the importance of sport but also promotes any endeavour that would round a child’s education, realising the importance of catering for the needs of each individual child Fr. O Bric has been a regular visitor to the school over the years and continues to be as much a part of the staff as the teacher’s themselves. Always willing and ready to lend his support when called upon. His contributions have helped Clerihan NS achieve the high standard of education it has today as well as it’s outstanding facilities.

Fr. O Bric was instrumental in the development of the school with it’s modern classrooms, IT infrastructure and school yard, to the jewel in it’s crown: the large modern school hall. The staff of Clerihan NS are most grateful for the unflagging service, kindness, loyalty and generosity Fr. O Bric has shown over the years.