New Tipperary scheme means clean and safe water for 3,500 residents

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council today marked the official opening of the Burncourt Water Supply Scheme which will deliver a high quality and reliable water supply for over 3,500 local customers whilst also supporting current and future development in the area.

The new water treatment plant in Burncourt was developed as part of a €15.2 million investment by Irish Water in South Tipperary, which also included the upgrade of the Fethard Water Supply Scheme.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Renewal, Damien English TD unveiled a plaque at the new water treatment plant this Friday.

The Burncourt Water Supply Scheme involved the construction of a new 2,600 cubic metres per day water treatment plant, a 2,600 cubic metre reservoir, approximately 5km of pipelines and ancillary works. The new plant features robust design, using proven technology for the treatment and monitoring of water quality to ensure that customers in the area can enjoy a safe and secure water supply.

As a result of the upgrade works carried out, the Burncourt Water Supply Scheme has now been removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Remedial Action List (RAL), along with the Cloran and Gortnapisha schemes.

Speaking at the opening, Katherine Walshe, Regional Operations Manager with Irish Water, said: “We are delighted to be officially opening the Burncourt Water Supply Scheme today. Providing a safe and secure water supply for the local community is a key objective for Irish Water. The upgrade of this water supply scheme will have significant benefits in terms of security, quality and reliability of supply for all our customers in the area.

“As a result of this work, a number of long-running boil water notices have been lifted and over 15,700 people served by the Burncourt, Gortnapisha and Cloran schemes have been removed from the EPA’s Remedial Action List.”

Minister English commented: “This investment by Irish Water in the Burncourt Water Supply Scheme means that the people living in this part of South Tipperary now have access to a high quality, secure and reliable water supply – something that is essential for any community and which should not be taken for granted.

“Not only will this benefit local residents and businesses but, combined with the upgrade of the Fethard Water Supply Scheme, it will also greatly enhance the potential for future social and economic development in this region.”

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Siobhan Ambrose, said: “On behalf of Tipperary County Council I welcome this investment in the Burncourt Water Supply Scheme. This upgrade is essential in order to provide a safe and secure water supply for the people of the area, and to enhance economic and agricultural development.

“I am particularly pleased to note that this work has led to the lifting of the boil water notice which had been in place for Burncourt and its subsequent removal, along with Gortnapisha and Cloran, from the EPA’s Remedial Action List.”

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan where works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s business plan. Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5bn investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021.

Other significant investments by Irish Water in Co Tipperary include the replacement of 8.5km of watermain in the Fethard Regional Water Supply Scheme; investment to improve water quality and reduce leakage on the scheme serving Temple-Etney, Killurney, Graigue and Ballypatrick; progress of the Thurles Regional Water Supply Scheme; and an upgrade of the Clonmel Water Supply Scheme and associated storage.