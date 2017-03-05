New South Tipperary water treatment plant a huge boost for area

Fine Gael councillor Marie Murphy has described the opening of the Burncourt Water Treatment Plant as a great day’s work for all the people of the Galtee/Vee Valley area.

"The Clogheen councillor said the opening of the multi-million euro Water Treatment Plant was a just reward for the enormous patience and resilience of the people of the Galtee/Vee Valley for several decades and the persistence of local public representatives over the last number of years.

She said - "This scheme has already made a difference to the everyday lives of so many people. 'Boil-water' notices in Skeheenarinky that had been in place since September 2009 were finally lifted last November. Previously, affected customers were unable to use the mains water supply for drinking, food preparation or brushing teeth."

She said this state-of-the-art Treatment Plant should result in improved water quality for all residents in a catchment area that includes Skeheenarinky, Burncourt, Ballyporeen, Clogheen Rural and Cahir Rural.

"Since my election to the County Council in 2009, I have prioritised this issue and kept it at the top of the agenda for major capital investment in the area. I am delighted to see that my efforts have come to fruition. Thanks are due to all the local authority officials past and present who helped in any way", she said.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council marked the official opening of the Burncourt Water Supply Scheme which will deliver a high quality and reliable water supply for over 3,500 local customers whilst also supporting current and future development in the area.

The new water treatment plant in Burncourt was developed as part of a €15.2 million investment by Irish Water in South Tipperary, which also included the upgrade of the Fethard Water Supply Scheme.

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Renewal, Damien English opened the new scheme and unveiled a plaque at the new water treatment plant.