Oldest lady in Clonmel dies aged 106

Clonmel’s oldest lady Mary Ann (May) Maxwell has died aged 106.

Born in 1911, Mary Ann Leo lead an interesting life and, having lived in the UK for many years, returned to the town of her childhood in later life. She passed away on Saturday, March 4.

Mary Ann Leo, was born to a family in the King Street Flats on April 2, 1911, the eldest of the five children of Billy and Annie Leo, who lived at 22 The Flats. She grew up with three brothers, Jackie, Christy and Billy and a sister Addie.

In 1935, Mary Ann married Dubliner Patrick Maxwell and the couple moved there. They had three children – Elizabeth (Betty Dunphy), William (Billy) and Patrick (Paddy). They moved to England after the war, in 1945, where they lived in Keston, Kent, for 62 years.

Mary Ann worked at several jobs during those 62 years and what must be one of the secrets to her long and healthy life – she retired at the ‘young’ age of 84!

Her youngest son, Patrick, died at the age of 21, in 1961. Mary Ann lost her husband in 1980. Daughter Betty, who was married and lived in Clonmel, passed away in 2005.

Mary Ann and her son Billy moved back to Ireland in April 2010. She moved in to the Cottage Nursing Home, in Irishtown, just before her 100th birthday where she was lovingly cared for by the staff. A highlight of her time there was a birthday party every year attended by family and friends.

Mary Ann is survived by son Billy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass at Ss Peter & Paul's Church will take place today (Monday) at 10.30am. Funeral thereafter to St.Patrick's Cemetery, Clonmel.

Solas na bhflaitheas uirthí.