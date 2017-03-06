Tipperary shops bid for top window display award

Three Tipperary retailers are seeking the public’s vote to help them win the Go Green with Green Angel Skincare Challenge – a nationwide search to find Ireland’s most creative shop window.

The competition challenges Green Angel stockists to produce the country’s best St Patrick’s Day-themed window featuring the successful Irish skincare brand.

The competition was launched by one of the country’s foremost visual merchandising experts, Gina O’Brien who will be one of the judges along with TV presenter Maura Derrane and beauty expert Mary O’Donnell.

“A store window is the biggest advertising space that a retailer has, yet many Irish stores are content to fill them with posters and merchandising stands when they could be engaging consumers to make a spending decision,” said Gina.

“Since the recession, retailers have tried to cram too much into windows and use them as a merchandising shelf instead of an eye-catching display which should be both topical and creative featuring up and coming events such as St. Patrick’s Day or Mothers Day.”

Horan’s Healthstore, Clonmel; Liberty Pharmacy, Thurles; and Finnerty’s Pharmacy, Nenagh are registered for the public vote in the Green Angel Skincare Challenge which closes on March 13.

All of the entrants’ pictures will be posted on the Green Angel Skincare Facebook page where the public can vote for their favourite store and staff to win valuable prizes plus a €1,000 contribution to a charity of their choice.