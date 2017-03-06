Carrick on Suir man killed in Kilkenny road accident

A man who was killed in a road collision in County Kilkenny yesterday (Sunday) morning has been named as a Tipperary man.

Billy Joy, of Mill Park, Grangemockler and formerly of Breanormore, Nine Mile House, Carrick-on-Suir, was involved in the single-vehicle, motorcycle accident at Ballymack, Cuffesgrange, just after 9am.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardaí on (056) 777 5000.

Mr Joy’s remains will be reposing at his mother’s residence in Breanormore this evening (Monday) from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, at 12.30pm in St. Mary’s Church, Grangemockler, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May he rest in peace.