Young GAA stars model in Carrick-on-Suir fashion show

More than 300 people flocked to the Carraig Hotel last Friday night to check out the latest fashions on the catwalk and help raise funds for an all-weather amenity area for their community.

The fashion show in aid of the proposed multi-games amenity facility for Rathgormack and Clonea, was organised by Tony Bolger, one of three candidates running in the Mayor of the Comeraghs contest to raise the most funds for the cause.

Local hurling stars Willie Hahessy and Robbie Flynn, members of the All-Ireland winning Waterford U-21 team as well as local footballer Conor Murray, who is on the Waterford Senior Football team, all modelled in the show.

Kilkenny Senior Camogie captain Michelle Quilty also sashayed down the catwalk with the All-Ireland Senior Camogie cup in tow.

Tony Bolger and his rivals for the Mayor of the Comeraghs title Ryan Roche and Raymond Connolly as well as real life local politician Cllr Seanie Power also took their turn on the catwalk.

