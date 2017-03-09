Working group set up to form Carrick-on-Suir Men's Shed

A working group has been formed to set up a Men's Shed in Carrick-on-Suir as a social and community outlet for the town's men.

The working group was formed at a public meeting attended by more than 40 people in the Old Mill Pub in Carrick-on-Suir last Thursday night.

The Men's Shed public meeting was organised by Carrick-on-Suir & District Lions Club and was addressed by South East Advocate for the Irish Men's Shed Association Niall Nordell.

Many at the meeting expressed interest in joining a Men's Shed and 7 local men volunteered that evening to form a ‘working-group’ to drive on this initiative with the support of the Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club and other local organisations. The next step is to try and secure suitable premises to operate from.

