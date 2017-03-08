Food Safety Authority closes Bansha Restaurant

A Bansha restaurant was order to close by the Food Safety Authority under Control of Foodstuffs Regulations in February.

Culleton's Fish & Chips (restaurant/café), Main Street, Bansha, Tipperary was one of five closure orders nationwide last month.

The order was served on February 17 and lifted on February 28.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) reported that five Closure Orders were served on food businesses during the month of February for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010. The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Two Closure Orders were served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

• Jalapeno Mexican Cuisine Ltd (restaurant/café), 46 Drumcondra Road Lower, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

• Culleton's Fish & Chips (restaurant/café), Main Street, Bansha, Tipperary

Three Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

• Express Pizza (take away), 6 Lord Edward Street, Limerick

• Punjab Pantry (take away), 39 Richmond Street South, Dublin 2

• Synergy Subs Ltd t/a Subway (restaurant/café), Mellview House, M1 Retail Park, Drogheda, Louth

Commenting on the Enforcement Orders served in February, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said that all food businesses in Ireland should fully understand their legal obligation to ensure consumers are not exposed to unsafe food.

“Closure Orders, regardless of the legislation under which they were served, indicate that not all food businesses are complying with the law and as a result, are potentially putting consumers’ health at serious risk. It is highly important that food businesses have a strong food safety culture in their business, which can be achieved through ongoing training of all members of their team.

“Failure to recognise the importance of food safety in a food business reflects poorly not only on that business, but also on the entire food industry. The FSAI provides significant resources to support food businesses in understanding their food safety legal obligations, but time and time again food inspectors are encountering basic errors being made by food businesses which are easily avoidable.

“If food business owners are unsure of what is required of them by law, they can contact the FSAI Advice Line at info@fsai.ie or visit its website www.fsai.ie or facebook page,” said Dr Byrne.

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie. Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month.