Tipperary Tax Defaulters

Tax defaulters in Tipperary paid fines and penalties of €276,225.51 to the Revenue in the last three months of 2016.

The full list of defaulters, who came to settlements and who were penalised by the courts, has been published by the Revenue this week.

The following is the list of Tipperary people on the list, fines and/or penalties.

Failure to lodge income tax returns

Patrick Fogarty, Drum, Thurles. Farmer. Court fine: €1,500

Philip Hanly, Knocknabansha, Kilcommon, Thurles. Farmer. Court fine: €2,000.

Raymond O’Brien, 17 Sarsfield Street, Nenagh. Farmer. Court fine: €1,250.

Misuse of marked mineral oil

Patrick Cahill, Knockaspur, Cloughjordan, Nenagh. Sand and gravel merchant. Court fine: €2,500

Gary Fitzgerald, 11 Assumption Terrace, Ballingarry, Thurles. Plasterer. Court fine: €2,500.

Wesley Heenan, Stonehaven, Kilkeary, Nenagh. Court fine: €2,500.

Patrick O’Reilly, 18 Brook Crescent, Dungarvan Road, Clonmel. Court fine: €2,500.

Underdeclaration of VAT

Miriam Callanan, Corbally, Thurles. Shoe retailer. Underdeclaration of VAT in the amount of €26,399.33. Penalty of €8,294.51

Underdeclaration of income tax and relevant contracts tax.

Revenue audit case.

Michael Hackett, 10 Inis Oir, Cashel Road, Clonmel. Builder. Tax: €88, 058. Interest: €30,962. Penalties: €26,417. Total: €145,437.

Underdeclaration of VAT

Penalty determination by courts

Michael Kenneally, Viewmount, Graigue, Clogheen. Panel beater/ landlord. Underdeclaration of VAT in the amount of €59,149. Penalty of €17,744.