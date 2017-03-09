Tipperary apple grower helps you to bake the perfect apple tart

Tipperary apple grower Con Traas is teaming up with Bord Bia to help make the perfect apple tart for Word Pi Day next Tuesday.

World Pi Day is celebrated around the world on March 14th and Bord Bia and Con Traas of Irish Apple Growers Association, and chairman of the Tipperary Food Producers, have a delicious way to celebrate the day in Ireland this year and call for Irish consumers to take part in the #IrishApplePieChallenge.

Consumers are encouraged to visit a local farmers’ market to collect free apples and bake an apple pie for a friend. Of course South Tipp has long been famous for its apples!

Entering the challenge by sharing a photo of the pie or exchange on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag above on or before World Pi Day, participants will be in with a chance of winning a two nights stay at Catherine Fulvio’s 4* Ballyknocken House, Farm and Cookery School. Winners, selected at random, will be treated to breakfast each morning, a four course meal served on both nights with pre-dinner sherry, and a half day cookery class at the famous school.

In a recent survey by Bord Bia ‘What Ireland ate for dinner last night’, 15 % of consumers said they normally have a homemade apple pie after dinner. Other recent research showed that baking is perceived to require a high skill level.

A mere 1 in 8 (13%) of people consider themselves highly competent bakers. 4 in 5 Irish bakers are women (82%), with 53% baking at least once a week and 30% monthly. The weekend is the most popular time to bake, predominantly on a Saturday afternoon. Interestingly enough but non-surprising, 14% of bakers refer to recipes that have been passed down through the generations. In the 52 week period ending on the 22nd May 2016, the home baking market within the Republic of Ireland was valued at €119 million.

For foodies, baking with Bramley’s is the surest way to savour every piece of the pie. Bramley’s are one-of-a-kind apples and one of few types used in cooking nowadays. Ireland grows 1/3 of the world’s supply of Bramley apples, and is proud of its oldest orchard trees that are more than 200 years old. Five and a half thousand tonnes of Bramleys are sold at retail level every year worth an estimated €9 million. Nearly 40% of sales are to consumers aged 65+. There are 34 Bramley Apple growers in Ireland, each sharing a production area of 314 hectares.

Apples will be given away free in Nenagh, Cahir and Thurles at the following venues while stocks lasts:

The Apple Farm, Moorstown, Cahir, March 6-13, 10am - 6pm

Country Choice, Kenyon Street, Nenagh, March 6-13, 9am - 6pm

Cahir Farmers’ Market, Castle Street Car Park, March 11, 9am - 1pm

The Green Sheep, Thurles, March 9-11, 10am - 4pm