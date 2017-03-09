Could you be Miss Tipperary 2017?

Heats are beginning all over the country to find contestants with beauty, poise and personality to take part in the forthcoming Miss Ireland 2017 event.

Entries are now being taken for the nation’s hottest beauty search to find the perfect girl to represent her county at the Miss Ireland Final.

Miss Tipperary is being held and organised by a former Miss Tipperary and previous Miss Sunday World winner, Esme Mansergh – Wallace.

Esme is coming back from the success of picking the overall winner of Miss Ireland twice in four years- in 2012, with Clonmel girl, Aoife Walsh and last year with Portroe native Niamh Kennedy .

“We have had great success with our winners, Aoife winning helped launch the competition hugely in its first year and Niamh’s success last year has cemented the heat as one of the strongest in the country.

Our other two winners in 2014; Linda Creedon and 2015; Lauren Browne both reached the final 7 and we have had huge success with our runners up also qualifying in the semi final so Tipperary has been strongly represented in the past.

“I am so thrilled to be back running the Miss Tipperary heat this year and am really hoping that we can be as successful as we have been the last four years!”

Esme is running the selection to find the lucky girl who will attend the star studded Miss Ireland Final in October. The Miss Tipperary title is fast becoming one of the most popular titles to win as the last 5 winners, including Esme herself, have been successful in reaching the final knock out rounds of Miss Ireland.

The final of Miss Tipperary will be held in the beautiful Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel on Friday, June 2, at 8pm. “Ballykisteen is the perfect venue for an event like this, and I am delighted to welcome the hotel as the main sponsors of this year’s event.”

“Due to the success of the last few years, there has been huge interest which is fantastic. An agent from Pulse Models in Cork will attend and will be scouting for potential models to sign with Pulse. It is a great opportunity for girls who are keen to start a modelling career. A lot of the contestants from the last few years have gone on to sign with agencies and have had a huge amount of work so it is a great opportunity for all participants, not just the winners.”

Tickets are selling at €12 and can be bought on the door but advanced booking is advised as it is sure to be a sell out event with girls from all over the county vying for the much coveted chance of competing in the Miss Ireland final.

There is also an extra bonus as the girls who place 2nd and 3rd in the heat will have the chance to compete in the Miss Ireland semi final and according to Esme “It is a great opportunity to get all 3 Tipperary girls participating in the Miss Ireland final”

Interested entrants please email Esme at misstipperary@hotmail.com for further details and entry criteria.