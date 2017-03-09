€850,000 worth of drugs seized at Kilcommon, Thurles
Man arrested in connection with seizure of heroin and cocaine
Some of the drugs seized at a house at Kilcommon, Thurles yesterday
Gardai seized heroin and cocaine with an estimated value of €850,000 in a search of a house at Kilcommon, Thurles yesterday (Wednesday).
Gardai from Thurles and other Garda districts in Co Tipperary conducted the search on the house at Reiska, Kilcommon early on March 8 as part of Operation Thor.
One man was arrested and is being detained for questioning under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
There have been several successful (unconnected) seizures by gardaí in the area in recent months:
* €1.2 million of illegal drugs seized last September
* Heroin seized in Clonmel last December
* Cannabis growhouse discovered in Hollyford
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on