€850,000 worth of drugs seized at Kilcommon, Thurles

Gardai seized heroin and cocaine with an estimated value of €850,000 in a search of a house at Kilcommon, Thurles yesterday (Wednesday).

Gardai from Thurles and other Garda districts in Co Tipperary conducted the search on the house at Reiska, Kilcommon early on March 8 as part of Operation Thor.

One man was arrested and is being detained for questioning under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

There have been several successful (unconnected) seizures by gardaí in the area in recent months:

