Fleadh Week in Cahir to run from May 15-21

Dates are now confirmed for 15th May to the 21st May 2017 inclusive.

Preparations are well under way for this year’s Tipperary County Fleadh which is taking place in Cahir between 15th and 21st May. This year’s Fleadh is being hosted by Cahir Comhaltas and run by an excellent elected Fleadh Committee.

The Fleadh Launch will take place on the 22nd April in Cahir House Hotel at 8.30pm. Also on 22nd April there is a Scoil Foinn Workshop taking place in Our Lady of Mercy Girls School from 10am -4pm. This is a slow airs workshop including tutoring on whistle, flute, fiddle, viola, concertina and accordion as well as a workshop on slow air singing as bearla agus gaeilge. Admission is €10 per student including a light lunch.

An event will take place each night during the week of the Fleadh and will include the Gradam Awards Night where one or more persons will be acknowledged for a longstanding commitment to Irish music and culture and community lending. We will also have a Dramaíocht Night where local primary schools will participate in a short themed play of approx 15-20 minutes in duration and as gaeilge.

A walking trail around local history has been arranged and a singing night will also feature during the week leading up to the County Fleadh and more details on these events will be published in detail nearer to the dates.

The Opening Night of Fleadh is on 19th May in Cahir House Hotel. The Saturday and Sunday will bring us to all the Competitions taking place in Boys National School, Our Lady of Mercy Girls School and Cahir House Hotel.

To run this event successfully a lot of funds have to be raised and the Fleadh Committee are working extremely hard with this. A number of sessions have already taken place i.e. the Abbey Tavern Cahir, and Moloney’s Pub Poulmucka and a St. Patrick’s Day Cahir Comhaltas will feature in the parade in Cahir and have an afternoon session in the Shamrock Lounge.

The next big fundraiser is a concert taking place in the Cahir Castle on the 25th March, 2017 and starting 8pm sharp. Tickets are €15 just call Kevin on 0879190525 or Mary 0860624217. A wonderful night’s entertainment is guaranteed and your support would be greatly appreciated. Tickets are limited so please book early to avoid disappointment.

On Friday night of 10th March a music session has been arranged in Carey’s Pub, Clonmel and at 9.30pm.

And a singing night will also take place in the Hill Bar Cahir on 21st March at 9pm. This will be a wonderful night of entertainment, so please spread the word.

Míle Buíochas go léir.