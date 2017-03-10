'My Grass' roadshow coming to Tipperary

Sinclair McGill “My Grass” roadshow, in association with Star Fuels and Cleanline Farm Services, will take place in Clonmel on Thursday, March 16 and Tipperary Town on Wednesday, March 22.

The Roadshow will help farmers achieve the Teagasc Grass10 target of 10 grazings and 10 tonne+ of grass grown per hectare.

Farmers will be given the chance to have their fresh grass samples analysed using mobile NIRS Lab technology in order to gauge quality. Detailed results will be shared, along with expert recommendations on grass quality and reseeding; allowing producers to maximise efficiency and reduce production costs.

The My Grass Roadshow takes place with merchants throughout the country from March 13 to 24.

The events are free to attend and no pre-registration is required.

The event in Clonmel takes place at 10.30am and farmers can contact Ray Connolly for more information on 0872602970.

The event in Tipperary Town takes place at 10.30am and farmers can contact Joe Hayes for more information on 0872542087.

Alternatively visit www.dlf.ie, email info@dlf.ie or tweet Sinclair McGill @SMGIRE.

So, come along with your fresh grass samples and increase your chances of doing well in the Grass 10 challenge; and ultimately improve your profitability in the process. Money off vouchers will also be available on the day to those who wish to purchase Sinclair McGill in the future

.