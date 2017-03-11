Go to the 'Dogs' for Annacarty NS

Annacarty National School will host a “Night at the Dogs” fundraiser in Thurles Greyhound Stadium on Saturday, April 1, at 8 pm.

Tickets €10 each and children under 16 go free. Each ticket will be entered into a Buster Race Draw for €500. Tickets are available from the parents of the school and in the Tea Rooms Annacarty.

This promises to be a great nights entertainment concluding with our “local celebrity” race.

Annacarty National School thanks all of the parents and all the businesses both locally and further afield that have supported us so far in our efforts, your generosity and support is much appreciated.