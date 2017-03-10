Carrick-on-Suir photographers scoop top awards in national contest

Three Carrick-on-Suir Camera Club members won awards in the IPF National Nature Finals in Drogheda.

Pat Power won a gold medal with his image "Tree Fungus" in the Projected Open Non-Advanced category while John O'Neill won first prize with "Common Puffball" in the Print-Theme Advanced section.

Michael Moore also received a first price with his picture "Red Fox Vixen" in the Projected Open Non-Advanced category.

The Club congratulates the three photographers on their success. To get three first places is a fantastic achievement for them and Carrick Camera Club.

See full report on Carrick-on-Suir Camera Club’s latest news in this week’s edition of The Nationalist.