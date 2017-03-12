Cyclists take to the roads for Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel

The Cashel Rock Pedallers, supported by the Tipperary Wheelers and the Raparee Cycling Clubs are holding a charity cycle to raise funds for Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel, a most needed facility.

Scoil Aonghusa is a school catering for children with an Intellectual disability. They have 96 students from pre-school up to the age of 18 when they graduate.

This is the school's third cycle, the previous two organised by the Raparee Cycle Club and Tipperary Wheelers.

It’s a real community effort. The school would like to thank all involved: The Rock Pedallers Cycling Club Cashel, the volunteers manning the Gortnahoe and Dundrum stops, the motorbike marshals and also their neighbours, Amneal, who support them in all their fundraisers.

The cycle starts in Scoil Aonghusa on Sunday, March 26.

Registration is from 8.30am at Scoil Aonghusa, Cahir Road, Cashel (opposite the Co Op).

There are two routes to choose from:

1. The 100km cycle starts at 9.30am and the route is Cashel, Clonmel, Fethard, Killenaule, Urlingford and then back to Cashel

2. The 60km cycle starts at 10am and the route is Cashel, Boherlahan, Holycross, Bohernacrusha, Clonoulty, Dundrum, Donaskeigh, Golden and then back to Cashel.

Helmets must be worn. There are water and food stops on the way and Scoil Aonghusa would like to invite all cyclists to a wonderful and well deserved hot meal served at the end.

For any questions on the cycle, please contact Monica on 0862535437 or John on 0879183956.

If you are interested in taking up cycling you can follow the Rock Pedallers Cycling Club Facebook page to see their events. Simply go to www.facebook.com and type the rock pedallers into the search field in the top right corner. All new members are welcome and there are cycles for all levels.