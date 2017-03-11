Call for Cashel Tipp District Council to clean up road signs

At the recent meeting of Cashel Tipperary District Council the matter of ‘unnecessary’ road signs was raised.

Cllr Tom Wood asked that “coordinated efforts be made to improve the many unnecessary and unsightly posts and signs on the approach roads to Cashel and within the town itself and to have the remaining ones cleaned and painted where necessary.”

Cllr Martin Browne said the road signage outside Cashel’s and Tipperary’s roundabouts should be removed, in order to aid the Tidy Towns groups. Signs placed on roundabouts, for example, “10% off sale signs”, “all have to go”, said Cllr Browne.