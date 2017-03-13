Woman arrested after 5 year-old boy knocked down in Clonmel estate

A 28 year-old female motorist was arrested after a 5 year-old boy was struck and injured by a car in a Clonmel housing estate at the weekend.

The boy was playing on a green area in the Glen Oaks Close estate in Clonmel when he was struck by a silver Opel Astra at 4.50pm on Saturday.

The car overturned after striking the little boy, who is still in hospital being treated for his wounds, which Gardai describe as serious but not life threatening.

The driver of the car was brought to South Tipperary General Hospital with minor injuries but later discharged.

A woman was arrested and questioned by gardai in relation to the incident. She has since been released and a file on the case is being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A Garda spokesman appealed to any witnesses to the incident to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.